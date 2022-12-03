Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth $29,777,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 116,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE AMN opened at $123.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.30. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

