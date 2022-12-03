Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Agency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,510,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,963,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 125,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after buying an additional 35,065 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $107.44 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.44.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.