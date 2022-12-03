Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 993 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,843,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 129.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 327.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $621.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $486.03 and its 200-day moving average is $452.94. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $637.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. The company had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.80.

Fair Isaac Company Profile



Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

