Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 288,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $97.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average of $92.99. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

