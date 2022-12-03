Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.5 %

JKHY opened at $191.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.10 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

