Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 334.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $60.47 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

