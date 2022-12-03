Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,562 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SouthState during the first quarter worth $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 70.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the first quarter valued at $902,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSB. Raymond James upped their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

In other news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $323,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,549 shares of company stock worth $3,965,283. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $87.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.74. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $72.25 and a 12 month high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.89. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 29.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

