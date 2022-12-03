Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNTK. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $106.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.71. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $87.92 and a 12-month high of $169.23.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.