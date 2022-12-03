Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $410,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

VGT stock opened at $347.21 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.27.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

