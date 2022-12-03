Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 21.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,707,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,857,000 after buying an additional 2,068,341 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 2,541.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,164,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 1,120,260 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $23,029,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Bentley Systems by 395.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 401,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after buying an additional 320,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $10,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BSY opened at $40.28 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $60,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,841,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,383,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,664,598.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $60,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,841,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,790 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,454 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.