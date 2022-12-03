Hermez Network (HEZ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $547,377.05

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.11 or 0.00024259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $150.33 million and approximately $547,377.05 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.1318701 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $564,099.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

