Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,192 shares of company stock worth $3,961,157. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.