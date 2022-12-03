HI Price Reaches $0.0258 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $71.54 million and $1.01 million worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HI has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17,034.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010554 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005829 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021399 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00244939 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, "HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

