Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $136.90

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.90 ($1.64) and traded as low as GBX 136.20 ($1.63). Hibernia REIT shares last traded at GBX 136.90 ($1.64), with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Hibernia REIT Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £906.02 million and a P/E ratio of 35.10.

Hibernia REIT Company Profile

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

