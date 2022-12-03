Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Invests $5.76 Million in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 151,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,000. H World Group accounts for 1.0% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Serenity Capital LLC bought a new position in H World Group in the first quarter worth about $28,682,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in shares of H World Group by 445.4% in the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 628,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after acquiring an additional 513,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,249,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,213,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 2,097.8% during the second quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 406,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 388,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its stake in H World Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,522,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,393,000 after purchasing an additional 369,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $39.86 on Friday. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H World Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.97.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

