High Falls Advisors Inc Has $4.74 Million Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

High Falls Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH opened at $113.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.18. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $152.65.

