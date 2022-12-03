High Falls Advisors Inc Has $413,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

High Falls Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,023 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 46.4% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 4.0 %

Boeing stock opened at $182.87 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.75.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.