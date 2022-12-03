High Falls Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

High Falls Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $67.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average is $63.07. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $80.85.

