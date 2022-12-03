High Falls Advisors Inc Sells 149,972 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

High Falls Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,972 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises 0.8% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. High Falls Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 245,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 51,876 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,557,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,034,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.