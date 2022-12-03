High Falls Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

High Falls Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,837 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 6.2% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40.

