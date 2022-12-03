Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 30th

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HFRO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 172,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,782. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 82.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $536,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.