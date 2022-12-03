Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HFRO traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.37. 172,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,782. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 79,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 27,244 shares during the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

