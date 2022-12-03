HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Buys $1,640,536.50 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 131,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,536.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,518,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,406,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 53,125 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $681,593.75.

On Monday, November 28th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 350,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $4,154,500.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,312,944.22.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $1,218,297.78.

On Monday, November 21st, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,151,164.84.

On Friday, November 18th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 78,353 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $737,301.73.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 400,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,888,000.00.

HireRight Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HRT traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 290,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. HireRight Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 36.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in HireRight by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of HireRight in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,245,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

About HireRight

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

