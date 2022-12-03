HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Purchases $681,593.75 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $681,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,665,931 shares in the company, valued at $406,273,894.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireRight alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 131,770 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $1,640,536.50.

On Monday, November 28th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 350,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,154,500.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $1,312,944.22.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,297.78.

On Monday, November 21st, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $1,151,164.84.

On Friday, November 18th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 78,353 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $737,301.73.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General acquired 400,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $3,888,000.00.

HireRight Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE HRT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 290,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,852. HireRight Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million.

HRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Institutional Trading of HireRight

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HireRight by 1,111.2% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,452 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in HireRight during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in HireRight by 3.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the second quarter valued at about $797,000.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.