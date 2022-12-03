Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $4.00. 30,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 125,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Hoth Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 23.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 177,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 77.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 68,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 113,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-003 to treat inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as acne and psoriasis; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-006 to treat lung diseases resulting from bacterial infections; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

