Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262,507 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 45.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.5 %

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $489.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.32 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 30.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $1,526,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 815 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $80,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,182 shares of company stock worth $2,104,658 in the last three months. 27.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.