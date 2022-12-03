Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in November

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 121.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HWDJF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.73) to GBX 660 ($7.90) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Howden Joinery Group stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. 642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Featured Stories

