Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Short Interest Up 28.2% in November

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 811,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 537,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.42. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $261.58. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 43.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter worth $45,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 22.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 67.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 25.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Stories

