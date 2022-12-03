Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Humana worth $37,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humana Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.00.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $546.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $523.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.85.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

