Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits Market Cap of $660.38 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $660.38 million and approximately $117,748.88 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for $16,946.06 or 0.99907160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC launched on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

