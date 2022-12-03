Huobi Token (HT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.58 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for $6.83 or 0.00040089 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $15.58 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform.”

