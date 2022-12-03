Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Up 34.4% in November

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the October 31st total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hurco Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hurco Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HURC opened at $25.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.52. Hurco Companies has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

Hurco Companies Dividend Announcement

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 3.47%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hurco Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Hurco Companies worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

