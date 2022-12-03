Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $103.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of H opened at $99.63 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average of $86.14.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 436,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,509,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

