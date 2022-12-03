Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on H. StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.45.
Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of H stock opened at $99.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average of $86.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $108.10.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $546,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $993,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5,351.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,928 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
