i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Short Interest Up 29.8% in November

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 288,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on IAUX shares. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

i-80 Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

IAUX stock traded down 0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching 2.93. 604,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. i-80 Gold has a 1 year low of 1.52 and a 1 year high of 3.28.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

