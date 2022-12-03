IDEX Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last week, IDEX has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. IDEX has a market cap of $34.14 million and $9.94 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,037.99 or 0.06126335 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00498278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,079.04 or 0.30045038 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

