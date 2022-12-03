iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Short Interest Update

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the October 31st total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 834,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 14,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $102,119.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,777 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,969.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,104,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,225,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,560,000 after buying an additional 1,222,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after buying an additional 956,001 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after buying an additional 663,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after buying an additional 630,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,397. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $988.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IHRT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About iHeartMedia

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.