Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Short Interest Update

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ilika Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ILIKF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 51,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. Ilika has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

Get Ilika alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Ilika from GBX 240 ($2.87) to GBX 130 ($1.56) in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, medical, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer electronics/ smart cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.