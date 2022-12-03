Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) rose 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45. Approximately 9,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 10,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Imaflex Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$75.02 million and a P/E ratio of 7.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.29.

About Imaflex

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

