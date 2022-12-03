IMI (LON:IMI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,249.90

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,249.90 ($14.95) and traded as high as GBX 1,390 ($16.63). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,387 ($16.59), with a volume of 548,823 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,780 ($21.29) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($20.94) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,757.50 ($21.03).

Get IMI alerts:

IMI Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,280.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 1,764.10.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.