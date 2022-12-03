Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Impala Platinum Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IMPUY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,677. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.63. Impala Platinum has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

Impala Platinum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.4471 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Impala Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Impala Platinum

Separately, Investec raised Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

