Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 2,000 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,629 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $300,810.18.

On Thursday, October 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 488 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $38,659.36.

On Monday, October 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $160,380.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 777 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $68,321.61.

NASDAQ PI opened at $119.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.45. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $129.02.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Impinj by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Impinj by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Impinj by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

