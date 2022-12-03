In Depth Partners LLC Sells 3,884 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

In Depth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. Align Technology comprises about 4.5% of In Depth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. In Depth Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Align Technology by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 65,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,613,000 after buying an additional 49,388 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Align Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Align Technology by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,094,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Align Technology stock opened at $198.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $688.60.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

