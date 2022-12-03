Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Inchcape Stock Performance

IHCPF remained flat at 10.00 during trading hours on Friday. Inchcape has a 1-year low of 8.66 and a 1-year high of 10.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 10.00.

Get Inchcape alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.