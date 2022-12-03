Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Update

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
ILPT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 641,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.97%.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
