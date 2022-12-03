Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Short Interest Update

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

ILPT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 641,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.84.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $15,684,000. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $5,295,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 636.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 870,751 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 133.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 598,176 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,173,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,612,000 after purchasing an additional 410,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.