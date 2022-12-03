Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Up 21.3% in November

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,734,200 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 1,430,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 228.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of INGXF remained flat at $12.54 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

About Innergex Renewable Energy

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.86%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -305.56%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

