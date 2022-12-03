Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) Shares Up 3.8%

Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.30. 47,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 48,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

