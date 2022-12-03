InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.16. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.