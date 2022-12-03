Insider Buying: Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS) Director Acquires 285,000 Shares of Stock

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Rating) Director Doug Janzen bought 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$11,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,553,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,152.

Doug Janzen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aequus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Sunday, November 20th, Doug Janzen acquired 115,000 shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$3,450.00.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AQS stock opened at C$0.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88. Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.02 and a 52-week high of C$0.12.

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.