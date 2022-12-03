Insider Buying: Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) CFO Buys $10,560.00 in Stock

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) CFO Jaime Hinojosa purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $10,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,002.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Astrotech Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. Astrotech Co. has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

Shares of Astrotech are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 5th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 5th.

Institutional Trading of Astrotech

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 1,226.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Astrotech by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 367,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 91,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Astrotech

(Get Rating)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

